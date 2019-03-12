A Hermiston man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with child sexual abuse.
Emerson Espinoza Alvarenga, 20, was indicted on March 8, and arraigned Tuesday on two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, abusing a child under the age of 12 in November of 2018.
He entered not guilty pleas on both counts. His bail was set at $150,000, and he has a pre-trial hearing on April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.