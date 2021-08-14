MEACHAM — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office reported an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday, Aug. 13, took the life of a Hermiston man.
The crash also injured a 13-year-old passenger.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Dispatch Center at about 2:40 p.m. received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in an ATV accident. Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police responded to the area of Jordan Circle Lane and Meacham Lake near Meacham. Ambulances from the Pendleton Fire Department and Umatilla Tribal Fire Department also rushed to the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, Cesar Ambriz, 20, of Hermiston, was the operator of the vehicle, and medics on scene confirmed he died.
An ambulance took the 13-year-old passenger to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
The ATV was traveling on gravel when it went off the road and rolled during a turn.
Umatilla County Search and Rescue also responded and assisted with recovery.
