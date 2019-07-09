HERMISTON — A Hermiston man died Monday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup. Oregon State Police also reported it is investigating whether alcohol use was a factor in the crash.
State police troopers from the Pendleton Area Command and other emergency personnel responded to the report of the crash at 4:21 p.m. on Highway 207 near milepost 4.
The preliminary investigation revealed David Wayne Morgan, 75, of Hermiston, was driving north on the highway in a gray 2013 Dodge pickup towing a horse trailer when he turned left onto the Circle K convenience store. Nathaniel John Bloomer of Hermiston was heading south on a 1984 Yamaha XT2 motorcycle and struck the side of the trailer.
Bloomer died from his injuries at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, according to state police. He was 56.
Personnel from the Oregon Department of Transportation, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 and the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office also responded. Authorities closed the highway for approximately one hour following the crash.
