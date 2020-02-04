UMATILLA COUNTY — A Hermiston man will face more than six years in prison for sexual abuse.
Last February, Jason Lynn Bloom, 41, was indicted on 24 counts of sexual abuse in various degrees against two juvenile girls between 2012 and 2019.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual abuse in January. One count imposed no punishment, but another, which alleges abuse, received an increased sentence in part due to the vulnerability of victims involved.
A motion to increase Bloom’s bail shortly after his arrest was denied and he was released from custody that month on 10% of $60,000 bail. He's now lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
Bloom’s defense relied on an alibi from his employer. The records custodians for two transportation companies provided travel logs in early January that detailed his whereabouts during when many instances of abuse were said to take place.
Most of the entries state that Bloom spent most of the time between 2012 and 2015 in “other states.”
Prior to that Bloom’s defense issued a motion that called upon someone involved in the plaintiff side of the case to relinquish possession of log books and a GPS device that allegedly documented Bloom’s whereabouts.
In addition to 75 months in prison with credit for time served — including 35 months of which he’ll be eligible for temporary leaves or work releases — Bloom will pay $707.52 in fines and face five years of post-prison supervision. He must complete a sex-offender program and register as a sex offender. He will be ordered to have no contact with the victims.
Bloom has not yet been transported to a state prison.
