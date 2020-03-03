HERMISTON — A Hermiston man was found deceased with a gunshot wound inside a burning home on Monday night.
According to a news release from Umatilla County Fire District 1, the victim was a 25-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. A handgun was located inside the residence as well. The victim's next of kin have been notified but his name has not been made public.
The district responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night to a report of a structure fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park, 1030 S.W. 11th St., in Hermiston.
According to the release, fire personnel arrived to find fire coming from the roof and back of a single-wide manufactured home. Personnel quickly began to suppress the fire, and during a search of the home's interior located the deceased victim, and removed the body from the burning home. They also rescued a dog, and protected the surrounding home.
The fire district is working to investigate the cause of the fire. Hermiston Police Department assisted on scene on Monday evening and is collecting evidence for a death investigation and possible arson investigation. An autopsy will be scheduled.
