HERMISTON — Jason Eugene Dungan of Hermiston is going to prison for more than seven years after pleading guilty to crimes of domestic violence.
Hermiston police the night of Feb. 21 responded to a domestic disturbance on Northwest 13th Street and found a 47-year-old woman on the ground and suffering multiple injuries. An emergency aircraft flew her to a Portland hospital. The ensuing investigation resulted in Dungan's arrest.
The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office charged him with 12 counts — five misdemeanors and seven felonies, including first-degree assault and attempted murder constituting domestic violence.
Dungan, 39, signed a plea deal on Oct. 18, admitting he was guilty of six crimes. The most serious was second-degree assault, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, 10 months. State court records show Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer sentenced Dungan to a total of seven-and-a-half years in prison for the assault and related crimes.
Dungan is at the state's intake center for new prison inmates at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Wilsonville.
