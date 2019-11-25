UMATILLA COUNTY — A 42-year-old Hermiston man was arrested by deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office after police say he allegedly kidnapped a woman and held her captive for three days.
Jeremy Jeppeson was indicted on eight charges Thursday after police responded Nov. 17 to a report of an escaped kidnapping victim at the Short Stop gas station, 32553 East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
The 32-year-old woman from Washington reported that Jeppeson, her ex-boyfriend, had kidnapped her in Pendleton following an argument at a residence when she attempted to leave. Jeppeson dragged her back into the residence by her hair.
For the next three days, he kept her living in a tan Ford Windstar van on back roads between Hermiston and Pendleton. He refused to let her out of his sight, and threatened to kill her when she tried to escape.
She was able to escape when Jeppeson pulled the van into the Short Stop. Police said she ran to the store for help and employees called the sheriff’s office.
The Pendleton Police Department located the vehicle in Pendleton on Nov. 18 and arrested Jeppeson on a detention warrant issued by his probation officer in Hood River County.
Further investigation into the case resulted in additional charges while Jeppeson was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail. He is now facing felony charges constituting domestic violence for second-degree attempted kidnapping, coercion and strangulation as well as misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related menacing and assault.
Jeppeson’s probable cause preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27. According to court records, he also has a plea hearing on Dec. 13 for an open case relating to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Sherman County.
