A Hermiston man was hurt Friday when he crashed a motorcycle.
Sgt. Adam Gregory with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said Nychal Gritz, 22, regained consciousness at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
Gritz, a former Hermiston High School baseball player, rode off from a party near Stanfield. His friends noticed he was gone. They looked, found Gritz crashed near North Loop Road, Stanfield, at 7:40 p.m. and called 911. Gregory said it appeared Gritz went around a corner too sharp and struck his head.
The air medical service LifeFlight flew Gritz to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington, which transferred him to the Portland trauma center. Gregory said Gritz remains there and has injuries but is awake and doing well.
Pendleton police and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Police Lt. Charles Byram reported a three-vehicle collision occurred at 7:40 a.m. at Southgate Place and Southwest 37th Street. Officers and medics arrived at the crash at 7:44 a.m.
Kenneth R. Morrison of Pendleton was stopped in a red 2011 GMC Sierra at the stop sign facing east on 37th Street at the intersection of Southgate Place. Renee M. Sweet of Pendleton was driving south on Southgate Place in a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata. According to Byram, Morrison entered the intersection without seeing the Sonata.
Sweet’s vehicle collided with Morrison’s, which caused both vehicles to cross the intersection and collide with a gold 1995 Honda Accord traveling north on Southgate Place.
Sweet and Hansen suffered injuries, and ambulances took them to the nearby St. Anthony Hospital for evaluation. Linda J. Hansen of Pendleton drove the Accord. Police did not indicate she was injured.
Wreckers towed the three vehicles. The crash reduced traffic to one lane for about an hour until crews removed the vehicles.
Byram also reported Morrison received a citation for failure to obey a stop sign.
