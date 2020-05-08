SHERMAN COUNTY — A Hermiston man suffered minor injuries in a motor vehicle crash Thursday night that killed a man from Terrebonne, according to a press release.
A preliminary investigation from the Oregon State Police indicated Amanador Ramirez, 25, of Hermiston, was driving a commercial motor vehicle loaded with potatoes near milepost 48 on Highway 97 in Sherman County when he lost control. Ramirez's vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and rolled onto the driver's side, colliding with a southbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Ryan Spyker, 45, of Terrebonne.
Spyker suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.
The Oregon State Police responded to the scene around 7:10 p.m., and the highway was closed for approximately five hours after the crash.
Sherman County Sheriff's Office, Moro Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.
