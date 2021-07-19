PENDLETON — A Hermiston man on Sunday, July 18, received two citations for fishing while suspended — the second one after he created a new account to obtain a license.
Oregon State Police reporter trooper John Juzeler at about 6:35 p.m. contacted Corey Michael Gettman, 47, while he was fishing at McKay Reservoir near Pendleton. Gettman reported he tried to purchase a fishing license but was not able to, according to OSP.
Juzeler found Gettman had a suspended angling license, according to state police, and cited him for angling while suspended.
State police reported Juzeler a little before 9 p.m. found Gettman created a separate account with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and purchased an angling license. Juzeler contacted Gettman at the same spot at McKay and found he was fishing again.
This time, according to state police, Juzeler cited the Hermiston man for angling while suspended and for applying for an angling license while suspended. The trooper also seized Gettman’s fishing rod as evidence and told him he was unable to fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.