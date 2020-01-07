UMATILLA COUNTY — A Hermiston man indicted in November after police arrested him for kidnapping will spend more than four years in prison, according to court documents.
Jeremy Jeppeson, 42, whose last listed address is in Hermiston, was arrested by Pendleton police on Nov. 18 after a 32-year-old Washington woman called for help at the Short Stop gas station, 32553 East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
The woman reported that Jeppeson, her ex-boyfriend, kidnapped her in Pendleton and kept her against her will in a Ford Windstar on back roads between Hermiston and Pendleton, threatening her life when she attempted to escape.
After she did escape, the Pendleton Police Department located the vehicle in Pendleton on Nov. 18 and arrested Jeppeson on a detention warrant issued by his probation officer in Hood River County. He was later indicted on eight criminal charges, including strangulation, menacing, fourth-degree assault, and three counts of coercion.
But Jeppeson forewent a 12-person jury trial scheduled for mid-January, and took a plea deal in late December.
He pleaded guilty to two charges — second-degree attempted kidnapping and coercion. Both carry a maximum sentence of five years, but in the case presided over by Circuit Court Judge Christopher R. Brauer, he’s facing 25 months for each count, with possible credit for time already served in jail. Each charge comes with three months of mandatory post-prison supervision.
According to the Department of Corrections, and the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office, Jeppeson is currently on supervised probation in Hood River County related to another conviction.
It is unknown where Jeppeson will begin his prison sentence or where he will serve his time.
