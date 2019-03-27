HERMISTON — Hermiston police are looking for a man who is suspected of trying to set fire to an occupied home in August of 2018.
Police are looking for Timothy Kelly, 27, of Hermiston. Kelly has three separate warrants for his arrest, including one for allegedly trying to set fire to a home. According to an HPD press release, Kelly is six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds, and has naturally blond hair that may be dyed green.
Kelly's other warrants are not related to arson. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact HPD at 541-667-5095.
