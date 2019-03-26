A Hermiston man was charged with tampering with physical evidence after he allegedly swallowed 10 grams of packaged methamphetamine to avoid being caught with drugs in his possession. He was later hospitalized.
According to the Hermiston Police Department, Matthew Santiago Gilbert was contacted by Hermiston and Umatilla police related to an alleged theft in Umatilla.
When they contacted Gilbert, police learned that he had two unrelated warrants for his arrest, both for failure to appear in court.
He was arrested, at which time he told officers that he had swallowed the drugs.
Officers called paramedics, who took Gilbert to Good Shepherd Medical Center. Gilbert remained in the hospital for about 36 hours, and was lodged in the Umatilla County jail upon his release on the warrants, and on a new charge of tampering with physical evidence.
