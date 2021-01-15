HERMISTON — A man from Hermiston purchased a winning ticket good for $100,000 from a Powerball drawing on Saturday, Jan. 9, according to a press release from Oregon Lottery.
Bradley Plate, the winner, bought his ticket from the Short Stop #1 in Hermiston. The store manager, Laurie Longhorn, said she’s now expecting more customers, according to the press release.
“The higher the jackpot gets, the more people come in,” Longhorn said. “With this news we might see even more people.”
Plate’s ticket for the Jan. 9 Powerball matched four of the white ball numbers, which left one white ball number and the Powerball number unmatched. Plate then added the Power Play multiplier option, and when the Power Play multiplier of 2 was drawn, his $50,000 prize was doubled.
According to the press release, Longhorn said the store sold a larger Keno jackpot years ago, but she believes this is the largest prize they have sold.
“We have lots more people coming in and getting tickets. Customers always tell us if they win the big one they will come back and give some to us,” Longhorn said according to the press release.
