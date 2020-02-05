UMATILLA COUNTY — A Hermiston woman charged with first-degree manslaughter and five other counts related to a fatal car crash in December 2019 was denied a bail reduction this week.
Attorney's for Michelle Fry, 45, requested the court consider a $50,000 reduction in bail to the minimum amount required for Measure 11 crimes like first-degree manslaughter. According to the motion issued on the topic, Fry said she believed her family could raise the $5,000 bail needed to be conditionally released in order to return to her job in Stanfield and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
The motion was denied on Monday.
Police arrested Fry in December after she was traveling northbound on Highway 395 and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of East Punkin Center Road.
Fry was reportedly driving from the Hermiston-based Panda Inn restaurant when she crashed into a vehicle driven by Elidio Salas De La Paz, 77, of Hermiston.
His wife Alicia Salas, 75, also of Hermiston, was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the hospital. Fry was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
The district attorney's office obtained medical records for Alicia Salas and Elidio Salas de La Paz in connection with the case.
In December, the court also approved a motion from Deputy District Attorney Daniel Pachico to subpoena 21 different witnesses.
The witnesses include emergency responders who provided aid during the incident, a doctor who provided care to Salas, an employee at the Panda Inn who reportedly asked Fry not to drive and the manager, as well as a woman whose car was allegedly damaged by Fry's driving in the parking lot of the restaurant that night.
A pre-trial conference hearing for the case will be held next Tuesday.
Fry waived her right to a trial within 60-days of arrest in mid-January. The twelve person jury trial was originally scheduled for the end of that month.
First-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter are Measure 11 crimes, and carry mandatory minimums of 10 years and more than 6 years respectively. Fry is accused of one count of each, as well as third-degree assault, reckless driving, DUII (alcohol) and inability to perform the duties of a driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.