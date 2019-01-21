Of all the timeless lessons Martin Luther King Jr. taught the world, an individual's responsibility and power to make the world a better place was a focus of Monday's annual march in Hermiston.
"It's amazing what we can do as people, as Americans," keynote speaker Joe Whitfield said.
Whitfield, who recently moved to Hermiston, was born in Montgomery, Alabama, four years after Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat for white passengers on a Montgomery bus. As a child, he helped his father bring water to civil rights marchers and attended segregated schools.
After students from his school were integrated with students from predominately white schools, Whitfield said sports helped bridge the gap between students of both races as they learned to work as a team. Today, he said, people should still work patiently to find common ground and understanding with those who are different than them.
"Sit down and work it out," he said. "You may not agree on everything, but you can still work through it, if you put in enough patience and time."
Whitfield shared King's six principles of nonviolence. Nonviolence is built on love instead of hate, he said, and "seeks to defeat evil, not people." It is also built on the belief that the universe is on the side of justice.
"Nonviolence is not for cowardly people," he said. "You have to be able to know how to take it."
He said King may be commonly associated with fighting for civil rights for black Americans in particular, but what King was really against was injustice of all kinds.
Whitfield noted the large number of children and teens in the audience, and said he was glad to see the next generation coming out to honor King's legacy. John Witherspoon, a Tri-Cities area performer, also addressed the young people in the audience before performing two original raps.
"Step out of your shell," he said, encouraging them to stand up for what is right. "Step out of that thing. Who cares if someone makes fun of you or calls you stupid?"
He told them that things like video games or scrolling endlessly through Facebook were distractions from "who you're supposed to be."
Younger children in the audience were also encouraged to do what is right, as they listened to Jackie Linton of Hermiston read the children's book "Let the Children March" by Monica Clark-Robinson. The book details the 1963 Birmingham Children's Crusade, explaining how young people stepped up to march against segregation despite being met with fire hoses, police dogs and arrests.
The Martin Luther King Jr. event, hosted by the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Club, began with a short march through Hermiston's downtown, including a stop at city hall. There, city manager Byron Smith thanked participants for doing their part to carry on King's legacy in Hermiston.
"Our community is rich and vibrant because of you, the people who are here, the people who are trying to make it a better place to live," he said.
He quoted from King's famous letter from Birmingham Jail:
"Human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability; it comes through the tireless efforts of men willing to be co workers with God."
