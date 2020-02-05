HERMISTON — Hermiston police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Northwest 11th Street Tuesday night.
A male suspect wearing a face mask and a red American Eagle sweatshirt allegedly held an employee at gunpoint in the 11th Street Market before 10:30 p.m. He fled from the scene on foot with cash and remains at large. Law enforcement officials are not disclosing the amount that was taken.
The gun was never fired and no one was hurt in the incident, police said. The Hermiston Police Department is currently investigating the case.
“Historically, violent crime in Hermiston is relatively infrequent,” said Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston. “When these types of events occur, it alarms us.”
