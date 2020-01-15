HERMISTON — Mayor David Drotzmann has filed to run for re-election as Hermiston mayor.
Drotzmann is currently in his third term after first being elected in 2012.
"I hope to continue the good work my fellow councilors, city staff, community, and I have accomplished over the last eight years," he said in a statement.
His involvement in the Hermiston community includes coaching softball and participating in Rotary Club, and he has volunteered with the Hermiston School District in various capacities, including serving on the Hermiston Booster Club board and eight years as a member of the school board previously.
According to his campaign announcement, during the mayor's tenure Hermiston assessed value has grown by 42%, and the population has increased by approximately 10%, to make Hermiston the largest city in Eastern Oregon.
Drotzmann said he will continue to focus on "fiscal transparency, economic development, housing, infrastructure, public safety, expanding parks and recreation programs while continuing to make Hermiston a great place to live and raise a family."
Additional candidates have until March 10 to file a declaration of candidacy with the city recorder. If two or fewer candidates file by that date, then the May 19 election will be considered the general election and the winner will become mayor in January 2021. If more than two candidates file, the May election will become a primary race with a runoff in the November election.
Mayoral terms in Hermiston were previously two years, but a change to Hermiston's charter that voters adopted in 2015 changed it to four years.
Hermiston's four at-large city councilors will also be up for re-election this year, but not until November.
