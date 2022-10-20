HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature.
"We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a crisis as we respond to the emergency of homelessness across Oregon," the letter states.
Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann is on the task force. He said the Oregon Mayors Association Board formed the group in the spring at the League of Oregon Cities Spring Conference in Hermiston. The task force's goal is to develop a response to homelessness that would help all communities statewide, regardless of size or location.
"The task force was formed in the spring by the OMA Board at the League of Oregon Cities Spring Conference in Hermiston," Drotzmann said. "(It) was designed to try and reflect our diverse state from west to east and north to south, including our largest city, Portland, down to some of our smaller cities like Fossil. We bridged the political divides, urban/rural and east/west, to come together in unanimous consent to approve this legislative request."
The plan calls for a partnership between the state and Oregon’s 241 incorporated cities to provide comprehensive funding for local homelessness response and prevention programs. This would require direct allocations to each incorporated city in Oregon, totaling almost $123.6 million annually. In addition to the proposal calls for coordinated capital construction investments for specific shelter and transitional housing projects statewide.
Drotzmann said the task force met monthly since May for a total of five meetings, of which the last was two weeks earlier during the League of Oregon Cities Annual Conference in Bend. There, the task force reached unanimous consensus. The task force sought three things, he said.
First was a direct financial allocation to cities to support services. It is a $40 per capita allocation based on Portland State University population estimates, with a minimum allocation of $50,000 per city. Second, the task force requested an allocation to support capital infrastructure build outs for cities that are ready to construct facilities.
Third, the task force asked for flexibility in how cities can use funds and the ability to partner with local groups in solving homelessness. The mayors looked for annual allocations in a biennium budget with the intention that these funds would be long term until such needs no longer existed.
"We could hope," Drotzmann added. "We are not looking to specifically identify how each community uses these funds, because each community’s needs are different. However our intent is to support such things like food bank assistance, transition housing, operation costs for shelters, navigation centers, outreach support workers, education, community crisis support, environmental mitigation, abatement or clean up and prevention, to name a few."
Drotzmann said there may be no direct need in a community, or there could be a need already being met by another agency, so the task force requested the flexibility to pass along the funds to community partners with proven track records of success.
"In Hermiston, I could see us using these services to support the ongoing operations and maintenance of our PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) project," he said, "as well as the city’s current expenses of supporting our homeless population."
He also said the task force can partner with Umatilla County, Community Counseling Solutions inc. Community Action Program of East Central Oregon, Desert Rose ministries and more, which are working to support local homeless or almost homeless populations.
Drotzmann said the mayors are asking the future governor and incoming Legislature to recognize that cities are spending an inordinate amount of resources on addressing their homelessness crisis. They’re also asking the state to partner with cities in support of finding long term solutions to this crisis. The mayors request recognition that each community's challenge is unique to that jurisdiction, and that one-size-fits-all solutions won’t work for every city and region.
"For comparison purposes, (consider) what our West Coast neighbors are doing," Drotzmann said. "California last year allocated $7.2 billion and this year another $2 billion to address homelessness. In Washington they allocated $800 million this year. We are asking for commensurate support to address this unfortunate, growing crisis in our state."
