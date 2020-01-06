HERMISTON— Members of the community are mourning the loss of Hermiston High School student Brett Jewett, 16.
Jewett , a 16-year-old sophomore, was killed in a two-vehicle car crash on Jan. 1 along Highway 207 outside of Echo. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, law enforcement officials said.
The Hermiston School District said in a press release that administrators will provide grief support for students and staff beginning Monday.
“Brett always greeted everyone with a smile and had a great sense of humor,” according to an obituary published by Jewett's family said.
The obituary said Jewett loved theater, listening to vinyl, being outside and spending time with family.
“He was a strong, but sensitive young man,” the obituary read. “(Who) held his convictions and morals, above all else, with a passionate resolve unmatched by anyone.”
