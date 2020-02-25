HERMISTON — City Manager Byron Smith announced Monday night that the city of Hermiston is no longer considering the sale of the Hermiston Community Center.
More than six months ago, a private business approached the city about possibly buying the community center and redeveloping it for a different use. At the time, city staff told the developer that they would be willing to take a formalized offer to the city council for a public vote. But the proposal did not materialize within a negotiation timeline set by the city, according to a news release, "so the discussions are considered concluded at this time."
Smith said in a statement it is in the best financial interests of the taxpayers to give careful consideration to potential opportunities that arise.
“However," he continued, "allowing uncertainty to tie up community assets for too long can inhibit our ability to efficiently manage these resources. We have given ample time for this proposal to develop, and now we are moving on.”
Despite rumors to the contrary, the city never sold the building, and would have had to do so through a public process that would have included opportunity for public comment and a vote by the city council during a city council meeting.
In 1994, the city purchased the building — a former Safeway store — and community members raised the money to remodel the building into a community center.
The Hermiston Community Center currently houses the city's parks and recreation department offices and hosts a variety of events. The East Oregonian reported on 28 different events in the center in 2019, including fundraiser dinners, community meetings, arts performances, job fairs and events hosted by the parks and recreation department. That total does not include private rentals, such as weddings, or smaller meetings to which the general public was not invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.