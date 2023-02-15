grass swales.jpg

The city of Hermiston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, announced it is offering residents the opportunity to convert their grass swales into rock.

The city of Hermiston Street Department announced it is taking reservations for converting grass swales into rock on residential and commercial properties this summer.

The grass swales, which are sunken areas adjacent to roadways, are a critical part of the city’s stormwater retention infrastructure, but many homeowners find them unsightly.

