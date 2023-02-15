The city of Hermiston Street Department announced it is taking reservations for converting grass swales into rock on residential and commercial properties this summer.
The grass swales, which are sunken areas adjacent to roadways, are a critical part of the city’s stormwater retention infrastructure, but many homeowners find them unsightly.
“We understand that many homeowners dislike the physical design of having a ditch right where passengers are exiting vehicles from the street,” Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said.
“That’s why we’re happy to offer a rock-based design which still meets environmental standards and can handle runoff while creating a flat surface that is more user-friendly for homeowners and
businesses.”
The city hopes to complete up to 50 conversions this summer, with reservations on a first-come, first-served basis. Property owners are required to pay a $250 deposit that will be credited towards the final cost of the project.
They are also responsible for maintaining the swales, but under city ordinance, they are not allowed to replace them independently. A properly converted grass swale to rock creates a level surface while ensuring adequate water collection and drainage.
“We believe that this conversion will not only meet environmental standards but also enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city,” Morgan aid.
