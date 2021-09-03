HERMISTON — Latin music and happy chatter filled Hermiston’s Harkenrider Senior Center on Wednesday, Sept. 1, as folks gave a joyful send off to Larry Fetter, Hermiston’s long-serving parks and recreation director.
Fetter retired at the end of the week.
People often ask him if his life in the parks and recreation department resembles the zany, antic-fueled TV show, “Parks and Recreation.”
“There’s some interesting analogies,” he said.
From day to day, you never know what will come in through the door, he said. During his tenure, people came to him with new ideas. When someone asks for a dodgeball league, for example, he is nonplussed. Sure, he thinks. Why not?
During his time with parks and recreation, he has seen trends come and go. Right now, family physical fitness activities are popular. He has helped organize obstacle courses, a recent children’s triathlon and the bathtub races at the city’s Melon Fest.
“Things like that make this job very interesting,” he said.
When he started his career in 1984, he began a parks and recreation program in Colville, Washington. Youth soccer and basketball were big. A 100-mile-long ride around the area also was popular. There were brew-making events.
Here in Hermiston, traditional events, Festival Street activities, tree lightings and firework shows have become mainstays. People expect them, and his department hosts them frequently. One event can draw 5,000 to 6,000 people.
Fetter has served as Hermiston’s parks and rec director for 10 years. He said he was proud to have been the director during the third iteration of the Funland Playground at the foot of the Hermiston Butte. Fetter said he has heard from people visiting from out of town who will stay for up to three days just for the playground.
He also said the city will need to manage it well. Funland Playground reopened July 4 following a community effort to rebuild the site after a fire burned it down in 2019. A fire in 2001 burned down the original playground, which the city built in 1996.
He called the destruction of the previous playground “heart-wrenching.” If the completion of the new playground was a highlight of his tenure, the ruin of the old one was a low. Ruled as arson, the fire pained Fetter and many people in the community.
In anticipation of his retirement, he and his department created a park’s plan update, which the city council adopted. This sets the development plan for parks in Hermiston for the next 10 years. A wellness center with an indoor aquatic center is one of the showcase items in this plan. It also includes a trail expansion, making a 10-mile loop.
Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said Fetter accomplished much in this role and credited him with making “a great vision for the park’s department, for recreation programs.”
The city is hiring to replace Fetter and in the meantime appointed recreation manager Brandon Artz as the parks interim director.
“I’m very excited about that,” Artz said. “I’m taking more of a leadership role and filling in some big shoes now that Larry is leaving.”
Artz also has some plans. He said Hermiston is below the national average when it comes to park acreage, so he would like to develop new parks.
The city also is going to say goodbye to its longtime attorney, Gary Luisi.
Luisi has served as Hermiston’s city attorney for 23 years, and Sept. 30 marks his last day on the job. He said he is reaching an age that is right for retirement.
“I’m 75,” Luisi said. “You’re not going to live forever.”
Though he will continue to practice law, he is giving up his city job, which should free him up for other pursuits.
Smith said Luisi has a great amount of institutional knowledge because of his experience. This will be difficult to replace, though the city has begun interviewing a candidate for the position. Further into the application process, a candidate may reach a city council vote. It will then be up to the council to hire the candidate, or not.
Luisi said he has no input into the hiring process, though he hopes the city will hire a person with good experience. The new city attorney also should care for this town.
