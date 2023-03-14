HHS swatting response.jpg

Local law enforcement Feb. 21, 2023, responds to Hermiston High School on a call about gunfire at the school. The report was part of a series of “swatting” call hoaxes involving numerous schools in Oregon.

 Umatilla County Fire District No. 1/Contributed Photo, File

HERMISTON — Measuring success in police work can be a complicated task, Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said, but in the case of the swatting call that mobilized approximately thirty law enforcement officers to Hermiston High School on Feb. 21, it’s easy to see how training and diligence have led to successful police work.

"First and foremost, the greatest success is that nobody was physically injured in this entire incident, that being any students or officers responding at a high rate of speed," he said. "An event like this is pretty significant, and if you look at the trickle-down effect, there’s a lot that can be impacted."

