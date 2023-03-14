Local law enforcement Feb. 21, 2023, responds to Hermiston High School on a call about gunfire at the school. The report was part of a series of “swatting” call hoaxes involving numerous schools in Oregon.
Umatilla County Fire District No. 1/Contributed Photo, File
HERMISTON — Measuring success in police work can be a complicated task, Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said, but in the case of the swatting call that mobilized approximately thirty law enforcement officers to Hermiston High School on Feb. 21, it’s easy to see how training and diligence have led to successful police work.
"First and foremost, the greatest success is that nobody was physically injured in this entire incident, that being any students or officers responding at a high rate of speed," he said. "An event like this is pretty significant, and if you look at the trickle-down effect, there’s a lot that can be impacted."
Edmiston emphasized he believes police, and public servants as a whole, should be overly critical of their own actions and that they should learn from mistakes.
"I will never, never be in a position to say everything was done perfectly," Edmiston said. "However, the coordination that was on display was strong and smooth. We’re lucky to have three school resource officers that facilitate these responses. The response to this event had everyone fulfilling their role in doing what they could, to the best they could, so it feels good."
That good feeling quickly turns into anger and disgust when faced with the terror on the faces of students leaving the school after the police response, Edmiston said.
"We follow the laws that are written, and with technology, the way it is, some laws we have created for certain things become difficult to enforce, and that’s a compounding issue," Edmiston said. "The way it is now, there’s a high probability this caller wasn’t even in the county. How do you hold this person responsible? We need laws to address this specifically."
For now, swatting is treated as disorderly conduct, warranting only a misdemeanor charge at most, Edmiston said, but there is a bill in the Oregon State Senate that could change that.
Senate Bill 664 in the Legislature would criminalize "threatening to commit a terroristic act" and carry the threat of a maximum of five years in prison, a $125,000 fine or both. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the law would create a much needed law to beef up penalties for swatting.
"I think it needs to rise to the level of a felony, especially in this day and age," he said. "We need these people making false and phony reports to know, this is not funny to us. It’s not funny to the community."
The effects a swatting call can have on a community are hard to measure, but Byram said that it can put a community on edge and disrupts the lives of students, school staff, and families.
"That’s why they need to be held accountable for it at a serious level," Byram said.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
