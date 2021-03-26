HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston is planning a $2 million renovation project at the Hermiston Municipal Airport.
The project will reconstruct the "apron" where planes can park after landing on the runway. According to City Manager Mark Morgan, the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the city a grant to cover 90% of the cost, and a $150,000 grant from the state will help cover most of the rest of the local match of $200,000.
According to the city, in 2014 the Oregon Department of Aviation evaluated the apron, which is more than 30 years old, and rated sections "poor" and "failing." The airport's taxiway was also in poor shape, and a 2016 project rebuilt the taxiway.
Construction on the apron is expected to begin in July and take about 90 days to complete.
