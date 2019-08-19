Hermiston police are investigating a two-vehicle crash

HERMISTON — A two-vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Highway 395 near Walmart on Monday morning remains under investigation.
Higinio Hernandez-Sanchez, 54, of Plymouth Washington, was turning from East Cornell Place onto Highway 395 southbound in a red 2005 Dodge Neon when he crashed into Steven Brockett, 60, of Hermiston, who was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle.
Both Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Hermiston Police Department responded to the scene.
Brockett was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center for injuries, according to Hermiston Police Department Cpt. Scott Clark.
Clark said that citations could be forthcoming.
According to court documents, Brockett's drivers license was revoked for life in 2015, following his third DUII, which he pleaded not guilty to in 2014.
That same month, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison after being convicted of first-degree theft.
