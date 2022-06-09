HERMISTON — Hermiston police announced the arrest of the man it suspects of numerous acts of graffiti using the tag "ABAR."
"Many of you have most likely seen graffiti in town with the initials ABAR," police Capt. Travis Eynon posted on the department's Facebook page. "There has been quite a lot of it. There has also been quite a bit in surrounding communities."
Hermiston police Chief Jason Edmiston said the “ABAR” tagging may have been going on for 18 months and was on everything from utility poles to small apartment buildings.
“At times, you really couldn’t go anywhere and not see it,” he said.
Eynon reported Hermiston police detectives on Thursday, June 9, arrested Abraham M. Arellano, 25, of Umatilla, for the tagging. While this was a "criminal act of vandalism," Eynon reported, this graffiti is not gang related.
Police initially were looking for someone younger who might be in high school, Edmiston said, and worked with school resource officers.
“We were going a couple of different ways until we were able to glean a lot of information from a particular social media platform,” he said.
That led to obtaining a search warrant for the platform, and while detectives were working on a second search warrant for a residence, they caught a break early in the week. Edmiston said video camera footage from the back of the Hermiston Public Library, confirmed to police the suspect they already were onto.
Hermiston detectives then partnered with the Umatilla Police Department to serve the warrant. Edmiston said Arellano was not there at the time, but police “collected a trove of evidence.”
Applying graffiti usually is a misdemeanor crime. Eynon explained this case is different. The aggregate value of damage to the city of Hermiston alone amounts to several thousand dollars, so in this case the crime is first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.
"Tagging or taggers are certainly an expensive nuisance, but in this case we passed the 'nuisance' threshold long ago," Eynon stated.
Edmiston said his department is submitting its information to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, but the investigation continues as Hermiston police work with other local agencies on some of their ABAR cases.
