HERMISTON — Hermiston police have arrested a 20-year-old Irrigon man for domestic violence crimes and rape.
Police Chief Jason Edmiston reported the arrest of Gerardo Aguilar took place Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5:42 p.m. after detectives surveilled his girlfriend’s residence for the better part of the week. Police based the arrest on a grand jury secret indictment.
Detectives attempted to interview Aguilar, but he invoked his constitutional right to remain silent, Edmiston reported. Police then processed Aguilar and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
According to state court records, a Umatilla County grand jury on Aug. 30 accused Aguilar of the assault and rape of one woman on Aug. 23. The grand jury indicted Aguilar on seven counts in all: one count of reckless endangering, one of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, two of felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, two of felony strangulation constituting domestic violence and one count of first-degree rape, which also was an act of domestic violence.
Umatilla County Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen set Aguilar’s bail for $250,000. He remains in the county jail. He has a pretrial conference on Dec. 12 in the Hermiston courtroom of Judge Daniel Hill.
Police also arrested Aguilar for violating probation. He began serving a five-year term of probation in May 2021 after pleading guilty to attempt to commit a Class A felony in connection to an armed robbery outside Hermiston.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.