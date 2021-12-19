HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is in jail after a shooting early Sunday, Dec. 19, left another man dead.
Hermiston police at about 1:24 a.m. responded to a report of a man who may have been shot in the parking lot of Metro Mart, 1120 W. Highland Ave., according to information Hermiston police Capt. Travis Eynon posted on the department's Facebook page. Officers arrived and found Kevin James Hines, 27, of Hermiston, unresponsive and not breathing.
Umatilla County Fire District no. 1 medics arrived shortly after and "worked valiantly" on Hines, according to the post, but he died at the scene.
The local major crimes team responded with detectives from Boardman Police Department, Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton Police Department and Umatilla Tribal Police Department. Those detectives and Hermiston police detectives and officers worked through the night investigating the crime.
Police at about 8:05 a.m. arrested Ethan Mathew Bowe, 23, at his Hermiston residence and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendeton, for first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
"This was not random," according to Eynon's post, "and there is no reason to believe anyone else is in danger."
Eynon also stated the Umatilla County District Attorney's Office will be the point of contact for any further press releases.
