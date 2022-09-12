HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is behind bars after police arrested him on suspicion of stabbing another man.
Pascual Mateo Francisco, 28, is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on initial charges of second-degree assault and attempted murder.
Hermiston police reported officers on Saturday night, Sept. 10, responded to multiple 911 calls at a residence on the 1200 block of West Madrona Avenue. Just before arriving, dispatch advised this was a medical call.
"Officers continued and found large amounts of blood in the driveway of the residence," police reported.
Shortly after police arrived, Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, reported a 27-year-old Hispanic man with multiple stab wounds had come to the hospital's emergency department. He lived at the West Madrona residence.
According to police, the initial investigation revealed he had been stabbed by his sister-in-law's boyfriend, Pascual Mateo Francisco, 28, who also lived on the same block and had fled after the stabbing.
"The injuries did not require being transported to another hospital, he was however admitted, and in stable condition," police reported.
Hermiston police the night of Sept. 11 found Francisco sleeping in his car behind Pepes Market, 905 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston.
Police took Francisco into custody without incident. Police also reported he gave permission for a search of his vehicle.
"The only thing of evidentiary value was a knife (possibly used during the assault), which was seized," police reported.
Following the interview, police booked him into the county jail.
