HERMISTON — Hermiston police early Wednesday, March 1, arrested a man in connection to a car theft and more on Feb. 17.
Police booked Jeffrey Poirier, 40, into the Umatilla County Jail for first-degree robbery, vehicle theft, felony fleeing, reckless driving, menacing, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and on a warrant.
“This guy has avoided us,” Hermiston Chief of Police Jason Edmiston reported. “Stanfield (Police Department) arrested him last night.”
Edmiston explained the arrest stemmed from Feb. 17, when Hermiston officers at 1:43 a.m. were dispatched to the area of the Cozy Corner Tavern, 198 E. Main St., for a report of a fight.
A female reported her ex-boyfriend, Poirier, was punching people and used a knife to cut her car keys from a lanyard wrapped around her wrist. When officers arrived, Poirier took off in the car, a gray 2014 Ford Escape, toward Stanfield.
Officers terminated the pursuit after losing sight of Poirier, according to Edmiston, but the victim signed the vehicle as stolen and it was entered into police data systems. Hermiston police suspended the case pending the location of Poirier.
Stanfield police on March 1 at 1:31 a.m. arrested Poirier on an unrelated felony warrant while at the Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield. Hermiston police asked Stanfield PD to advise Poirier of his Miranda rights and ask if he wished to speak to a Hermiston police sergeant regarding the case.
“He declined,” Edmiston stated.
State court records show Poirier is from Stayton, and he had an arraignment the afternoon of March 1 on preliminary charges of vehicle theft and felony fleeing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.