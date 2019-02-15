HERMISTON — Hermiston police Thursday arrested two suspects for robbery.
Hermiston police Chief Jason Edmiston said Sydney Nicole Riddle, 25, and Dante Lamar Marshall, 32, both of Hermiston, had some kind of dispute over money with a third man.
The victim, at 3:47 p.m., called police from the 300 block of East Tamarack Street and claimed Riddle and Marshall stole his two cellphones and threatened him with a knife.
Local cops have arrested Marshall nine times and cited him 13 times, Edmiston said, while Riddle has eight arrests and 28 citations. He said based on the evidence and what the victim reported, officers arrested Riddle and Marshall for first- and second-degree robbery and second-degree theft. Riddle also faces a felony probation violation, and Marshall has an additional charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Police booked them into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. The case is still under investigation.
