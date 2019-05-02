HERMISTON — Hermiston police on Wednesday arrested Tyler Duane Winterton, 28, of Boardman, in connection to a recent storage shed burglary. According to state court documents, the victim is Fred Maiocco, former superintendent of the Hermiston School District who is serving with the U.S. Army Reserves overseas.
Hermiston police on April 10 received a report about the burglary and theft at one of the storage units at 1835 N. First Place, according to the police and court documents. The theft involved ammunition, coins, jewelry and more worth at least $10,000.
Police identified Winterton as a suspect and developed a case for his arrest. Officers on Wednesday contacted Winterton in response to a different matter, Hermiston police reported, but at the conclusion of that call for service they put the handcuffs on Winterton for the burglary and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on initial charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree aggravated theft.
