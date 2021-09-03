HERMISTON — Hermiston police on Tuesday, Aug. 31, arrested two teens at Hermiston High School after reports of a fight the week before, and found one was packing a gun.
Police Chief Jason Edmiston in a post on the department's Facebook page reported officers on Aug. 26 at about 4 p.m. responded to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street after receiving a report of several males in a physical fight. Suspects fled before police arrived, but officers spoke with two potential victims and were able to identify all persons involved.
That led police to contact a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male this week at Hermiston High School and take the pair into custody, according to Edmiston, and because they "had been very criminally active over the last year."
Officers took the teens to the Hermiston Police Department and found the 16-year-old was concealing a small-caliber firearm. Police arrested both for third-degree assault, and the 16-year-old on the additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police took both to Pendleton to be lodged with Umatilla County's juvenile department.
Edmiston stressed the police department tries its best to refrain from interrupting the school day, but in this case the circumstances and increasing criminal behavior of those involved prompted the department "to move forward at the end of the school day and take the individuals into custody.”
Police continue to pursue a third individual. As an active case involving minors, Edmiston said he was unable to comment further.
