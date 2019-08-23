HERMISTON — What began as a tense standoff between a suicidal man and the Hermiston police ended peacefully after officers were called to the 500 block of West Standard Avenue on Friday morning, according to a press release issued by the Hermiston Police Department.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a middle-aged man with a loaded handgun threatening suicide and challenging officers to shoot him in the bedroom of a residence.
Officers contained the situation and talked with the man while waiting for mutual aid, including a crisis negotiator from the Hermiston Police Department.
Eventually, patrol officers convinced the man to put the gun down. His firearm was confiscated and he agreed to a mental health evaluation.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office both provided assistance.
A press release issued by the Hermiston Police Department stated that officers would have been legally justified in using deadly force multiple times during the situation, but that use of de-escalation and crisis intervention techniques helped ease the conflict.
