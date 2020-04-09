HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department has a new crime mobile.
The department has retrofitted a 2001 Dodge diesel as a crime scene vehicle stocked with equipment for the department to collect evidence at large or complicated crime scenes, according to a Facebook post from the department. The enclosed truck can also be used during warrant sweeps or as a mobile command post.
According to the post by Lieutenant Randy Studebaker, the department got an "amazing deal" on the vehicle from Umatilla Electric Cooperative. The truck was in good mechanical condition, he said, but it no longer served UEC's purpose for it.
"We're thankful for our partnership with UEC, and we anticipate this vehicle will be in service with us for many years," he wrote.
The department was previously planning on using a retired ambulance donated by Umatilla County Fire District #1, but that vehicle met an unfortunate end when it was parked at a mechanical shop awaiting repairs and a driver lost control and crashed into it at "highway speeds." The ambulance was totaled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.