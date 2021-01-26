HERMISTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting after a man was found on the 100 Block of East Beech Avenue in Hermiston with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his leg on Monday, Jan. 25, according to Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston.
“The case is very much active,” Edmiston said in an email to the East Oregonian, “but we are confident this was an isolated incident involving parties that all knew each other.”
Law enforcement responded at around 4:25 p.m. on Jan. 25 to a report that a man had been shot at. Within minutes, officers located the victim, a 35-year-old man from Umatilla who appeared to have been shot in the leg, Edmiston said.
The man was “subsequently transported to the hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury,” Edmiston said.
Police proceeded to investigate the incident, but all parties were reluctant to tell officers exactly what happened, Edmiston said. Police remained on the scene and executed two search warrants before they left at approximately 10:45 p.m.
The following day, Jan. 26, police responded to a nearby residence on Jennie Avenue on an unrelated reported domestic disturbance, with reports alleging that somebody had a weapon, Edmiston said. Officers remained on-site until additional units arrived and then entered the residence to ensure that nobody was inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.