HERMISTON - Hermiston police is investigating the death of a man after a transient discovered the body.
Brandon Smith said he is homeless and late Friday was walking the edge of the One stop Mart at 1050 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, looking for cans or loose cash when he passed the air machine at the service station and headed up a small path to the back of the bushes.
"I took a few steps into the bushes and saw a person with bad scratches and blood," Smith stated in a social media message to the East Oregonian.
Smith said he thought a person was sleeping, so he yelled and asked if they needed help. When no reply came, he said, he called 911 and reported he found a body or an injured person.
Hermiston police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed officers at approximately 10:50 p.m. responded to that call and found the body in a thicket of shrubs.
"The 34-year old deceased male has been identified," Edmiston stated, "but due to the state of decomposition, our agency is withholding additional information from public release until an autopsy is conducted."
Edmiston added that likely will take place early next week.
Smith also said he had a probation violation hearing earlier that day, but the judge postponed the sentencing so he could present evidence he was following the probation requirements. If the judge had not postponed the hearing, Smith said, he would have been in jail for 30 days and not have found the body.
