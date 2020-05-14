HERMISTON — The Hermiston Police Department are asking for the public's help with locating the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred May 12.
Loarino Marcos-Joaquin, 23, is 5-feet-1 inch tall and 110 pounds, and police have named him as a person of interest in the killing of Tai Ly, 72, of Hermiston.
According to a news release from HPD, a crash investigation, including statements by a witness, revealed that Ly was walking southbound in the southbound lane of Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing dark clothing when a white 2005 Honda Odyssey struck and killed him. The driver then fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.
Police have the vehicle in their custody.
"It is not known what the driver’s motivation for fleeing the crash was," Captain Travis Eynon wrote. "We are not in the business of speculation. We must deal in provable facts. We have reason to believe Mr. Marcos-Joaquin could shed some light on that for us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.