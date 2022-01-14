HERMISTON — Hermiston police Thursday, Jan. 13, made an arrest for a 2015 murder of a Umatilla man.
Jose Maria Oseguera, 40, now is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on probable cause charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and contempt of court and failure to appear.
Police arrested Oseguera for the homicide of Alonso Madrigal. Hermiston police Chief Jason Edmiston in a press release stated in the evening of March 4, 2015, Madrigal, 23, was “senselessly murdered” in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 400 block of Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston.
From early in the investigation, several persons of interest were identified and for the last six-plus years, Hermiston detectives have worked on the investigation, according to Edmiston. Days after the murder, detectives flew to California, where a vehicle involved in the homicide was located and seized.
Hermiston police detectives with Oregon State Police and the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team arrested Oseguera at about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Walmart, 1350 N. First St., Hermiston.
At the time of his arrest, according to Edmiston, Oseguera “possessed a loaded handgun, crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.”
Detectives have remained in constant contact with the family of Madrigal, Edmiston also reported, and Hermiston police told Madrigal’s family about the arrest.
Throughout this investigation, Hermiston police received assistance from the Umatilla-Morrow County Major Crime Team, the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office crime lab, the police department of Huntington Park, California, and the United States Marshals Service.
And on Jan. 13 before the arrest, the Umatilla Police Department assisted while Hermiston detectives were in Umatilla.
Edmiston also stated the Hermiston Police Department’s biggest thank you perhaps needs to go to Madrigal’s family.
“They have been so incredibly patient and understanding with us as our detectives worked the investigation,” he said in the press release. “We had all the pieces of what transpired that fateful night, we were just waiting for a break we prayed would come. Within the last couple of months, that break happened, and the DA’s office presented the information to a grand jury where an arrest warrant was eventually issued for Mr. Oseguera. It is our sincere hope that once brought to justice with a conviction, the family will have some sense of closure.”
