Lifesaving Awards 1.jpg

Hermiston Chief of Police Jason Edmiston, left, shakes the hand of officer Christian Jackson during a ceremony Monday, March 27, 2023, to honor officers for life-saving actions. Jackson and officer Kieron Carlson, right, rescued a 19-year-old woman on March 8 after she fell into the Umatilla River at Riverfront Park.

 City of Hermiston/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — Four members of the Hermiston Police Department received recognition Monday night, March 27, for their lifesaving efforts.

Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston presented officers Christian Jackson, Kieron Carlson, Nathaniel Jimenez and Cpl. Jarrod Flatau each with a Lifesaving Award in a ceremony during the Hermiston City Council meeting.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.