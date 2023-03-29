Hermiston Chief of Police Jason Edmiston, left, shakes the hand of officer Christian Jackson during a ceremony Monday, March 27, 2023, to honor officers for life-saving actions. Jackson and officer Kieron Carlson, right, rescued a 19-year-old woman on March 8 after she fell into the Umatilla River at Riverfront Park.
HERMISTON — Four members of the Hermiston Police Department received recognition Monday night, March 27, for their lifesaving efforts.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston presented officers Christian Jackson, Kieron Carlson, Nathaniel Jimenez and Cpl. Jarrod Flatau each with a Lifesaving Award in a ceremony during the Hermiston City Council meeting.
Flatau and Jimenez received their awards for their actions on back-to-back days, Nov. 26-27, 2022.
On Nov. 26, they were dispatched to help a 33-year-old man who had overdosed. They arrived before paramedics and administered CPR until an ambulance arrived. The man was taken to the hospital where he recovered.
The following day, they were called to another overdose, this time a 44-year-old man. They again arrived in time to administer CPR and Narcan, saving the life of the man.
Hermiston Council President Doug Primmer said he wanted to personally thank the men for their actions.
"The world needs to understand that this job is tough and you guys showed the world what it is to be a police officer," Primmer said.
HPD Officers Christian Jackson and Kieron Carlson received their awards for rescuing a 19-year-old woman who had fallen into the Umatilla River at Riverfront Park.
The officers responded to a dispatch call for help on March 8 at 7:45 p.m. and found the woman with only her head and one arm above the water in near-freezing conditions. Without hesitation, Jackson entered the water to help the woman with Carlson assisting. Carlson was able to pull the woman out of the water and then focused on getting Jackson, who was sinking in the mud, onto the shoreline.
The woman was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, where she was treated for hypothermia. The woman had a service dog and officers were able to reunite the dog with the woman at the hospital.
"This is a subject that is near and dear to my heart," Primmer said. "I’ve been a water rescue professional for a large number of years. You guys outdid yourselves."
