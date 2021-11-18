HERMISTON — Hermiston police Monday, Nov. 15, arrested Carlos Barragan in connection to a felony theft case, and now police are looking for the suspect who smashed into Barragan with a Hummer H2.
Police Chief Jason Edmiston reported the collision took place at 6:39 p.m. Nov. 17 while Barragan, 43, was riding his bicycle on West Orchard Avenue near Southwest 11th Street (Highway 207).
“I can say based on video evidence, this was not accidental, it was clearly intentional,” Edmiston said.
An ambulance took Barragan to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, according to Edmiston, and later an emergency craft flew him to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Portland, for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not know who was driving the large SUV, but the department issued an attempt-to-locate notice for a yellow Hummer H2 with possible front-end damage.
Edmiston also said the hospital reported on the morning of Nov. 18 that Barragan was stable and awaiting surgery.
Barragan is well-known to local law enforcement. Capturing Barragan on Nov. 15 at his father’s home while he was trying to hide in a crawl space marked the 15th time Hermiston police arrested him, Edmiston said.
And Barragan in 2009 helped set up the largest illegal marijuana crop in Grant County. Two years later in federal court he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and deliver more than 1,000 marijuana plants.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.