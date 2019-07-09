HERMISTON — Hermiston police are asking the public for help finding Austin Lonnie Black after he ran from officers and dropped a gun that fired.
Police want to arrest Black on a probation violation warrant and weapon offenses, according to Hermiston police Lt. Randy Studebaker, and he took off Monday from police.
“We believe that during the chase he either accidentally dropped or discarded a loaded firearm, which fired when it hit the ground,” Studebaker reported. “Nobody was hurt and there was no property damage reported during this incident.”
Black is 25, stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck. Local police have arrested Black more than 20 times.
Studebaker also warned there is the possibility Black remains armed.
“If you see him, do not attempt to apprehend him yourself,” Studebaker advised. “Call 911 immediately.”
