Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue yorkie.jpg

This Yorkshire terrier is one of 29 that local law enforcement since July 30, 2022, have seized from a Hermiston woman who claimed she breeds dogs. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has turned over its investigation about this situation to the district attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

 Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — The latest domino in the Yorkshire Terrier puppy mill saga has fallen.

Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed 17 more dogs have been turned over to the police. This makes 29 total terriers that have been recovered.

