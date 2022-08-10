HERMISTON — The latest domino in the Yorkshire Terrier puppy mill saga has fallen.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston confirmed 17 more dogs have been turned over to the police. This makes 29 total terriers that have been recovered.
Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue, said the dogs once again arrived in their care in tough conditions.
“They’re all matted masses, just disgusting,” Barker said. “They’ve been living in hell.”
The 17 terriers appeared to be living in three small crates, and did not have a consistent source of water. Patience McCoy, a Hermiston resident that took the dogs in for the first night, told Barker the terriers drank 1 gallon of water in the first hour.
Once again, the dogs were sent off to Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue for canine parvovirus treatment. Despite some dogs coming in rough shape — including one recovered in the first raid that weighed less than a pound — all dogs have survived so far.
The latest seizure of dogs took place after Hermiston police responded to a call late Sunday, Aug. 7, reporting a woman was sitting in a chair in her mother’s backyard on the 80 block of West Cherry Avenue, Hermiston, and there was a cage with several dogs inside.
The caller questioned if this would be related to the press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office regarding a Yorkshire Terrier breeder.
The case began July 30, when area animal rescue operations hustled to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid on the 2300 block of North First Place, Hermiston, after receiving a report of a possible puppy mill.
A deputy contacted a 70-year-old woman living in a travel trailer at the location, and she stated she bred Yorkshire terriers, according to the sheriff’s office. There were several adult dogs — possible Yorkshire terriers — in cages inside the trailer with puppies of various ages. The woman initially volunteered to surrender some of the dogs to a local animal rescue facility.
She ended up giving over 12 dogs. When a deputy returned to the location Aug. 4, however, according to the sheriffs office, the woman and her trailer were gone.
The sheriff’s office on Aug. 5 reported it turned over its investigation to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution in an animal neglect case.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also did not identify the woman. Sheriff’s Capt. Sterrin Ward explained the investigation remains active, and the district attorney’s office is looking over the case for possible prosecution.
While the sheriff’s office knows who she is, Ward said it’s not prudent at this time to identify her to the public.
Ward on Aug. 8 confirmed another raid occurred, but referred all other questions to Edmiston.
Edmiston confirmed the USCO was not looking for the woman responsible for the mill. Barker, though, said she will not stop pursuing the case anytime soon.
“We’re not going to stop until we make sure she doesn’t get to do it again,” she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.