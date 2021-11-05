HERMISTON — Two major Hermiston construction projects are facing material cost or supply chain or issues, though they are not suffering great setbacks.
Officials with each project said they are adapting to changes and are either on their schedule for completion or just a couple of months behind.
Hermiston City Hall
The nearly $8.7-million project for a new Hermiston City Hall began in March with the demolition of the old building and then foundation work for the new building in June. Mark Morgan, Hermiston assistant city manager, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project.
“Construction continues to move forward at a good pace,” he said.
Workers have poured the concrete floor for the ground floor, also referred to as the second floor, Morgan said, and workers soon would pour the floor for the basement.
Meanwhile, crews were installing steel framing, and plans were in place to install prefabricated stairs and third floor sheeting, Morgan said.
“The schedule remains on-track for opening in late 2022,” he said, though the back-end completion and open date are “a bit squishy.” A flexible deadline helps the city “absorb changes,” he said. He added he will have more details about a deadline later, possibly in summer 2022.
Morgan said steel is becoming costly, which has caused some change in plans. Project planners have substituted steel components, which were expected for the project, for other materials, according to Morgan.
Meyer Distributing warehouse
The new Meyer Distributing warehouse is progressing, though a couple of months off deadline, according to Jeff Braun, Meyer CEO. On Nov. 3, in an email to EO Media Group, he cited supply chain issues with building materials.
“We are experiencing quite a few materials delays, from HVAC units to glass sprinkler equipment that are setting back the timeline,” Braun stated. He added he was “hoping for a soft opening in December and then full hiring starting up early 2022.”
Meyer’s construction for an $11-million warehouse began with a building permit in March. At that time, Braun said he expected operations to begin in December 2021. The company’s plan at the time was to hire 75 to 100 new employees.
The company, which has its headquarters in Jasper, Indiana, claims 82 U.S. locations, including several distribution centers, according to its website. The website also states Meyer, which started in 1937 as Meyer Body Inc., offers 700 product lines.
