Hermiston Public library is expanding its hours in the new year.
Starting Jan. 2, the library will open at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. on Monday through Thursday. The library will continue to close at 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday hours will remain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Library director Mark Rose announced the change in an email, stating it reflected one of the goals that the library had put together after a community-based strategic planning process this year.
“With our growing community we see this as a benefit to families with small children and those needing access to the internet for work, housing and other needs,” he wrote.
In addition to the earlier opening time, the library is also moving its Friday story time for children to Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
For more updates on the library, visit its new website at https://hermistonlibrary.us or like them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.