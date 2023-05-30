Hermiston Teen Adventure Park

The city of Hermiston plans to break ground Tuesday, June 6, 2023, on its new Hermiston Teen Adventure Park on South First Street across from the city police department.

 City of Hermiston/Contributed Graphic

HERMISTON — Hermiston breaks ground Tuesday, June 6, on its new recreational area for older youths.

The city in a press release announced the Hermiston Teen Adventure Park will be on South First Street across from the city police department and should be complete and open to the public in the fall.

