HERMISTON — The clock is ticking on completing broadband internet access surveys for Hermiston.
Starting in January, residents were able to weigh in on their internet service and use. Saturday, Jan. 26, is the last day for filling out the survey.
Links from the city of Hermiston website direct users to the surveys — one for individuals and one for businesses — and have them answer questions about their internet usage. Byron Smith, Hermiston city manager, said the survey could encourage the direction of Hermiston’s future.
A press release from the city explained the surveys resulted from a partnership between the city of Hermiston and Strategic Networks Group to “explore options for connecting high-capacity digital infrastructure throughout city facilities.”
“The infrastructure could be leveraged to also connect residents, businesses and institutions, while assisting internet service providers in extending services to currently underserved areas,” the press release states. “Through this effort, the city is exploring ways to encourage healthy competition from internet service providers, leading to improved service and lower costs for residents and businesses.”
Once the result is complete, Smith said its results will be available on the city of Hermiston website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.