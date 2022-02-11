ECHO — Not every churchgoer appreciates the tide of change, according to one Hermiston resident.
Doug Fehrenbacher said there are many believers, like himself, who prefer hymns. They have been sidelined, in his expressed estimation. He is trying to bring them back to popularity with musical services at Echo Community Church on the first Sunday of every month at 5:30 p.m.
“I think a lot of older people, people who have been Christians for a long time, feel left out,” he said. “The last thing an 80-year-old woman wants is to learn a new song. They like the ones they know.”
He said people are allowed to sing the hymns they choose at his services from provided hymnals. Attendees are accompanied by Louise Sundvall, a fellow Hermiston resident.
“She is just absolutely outstanding,” Fehrenbacher said. “Not only does she know all the songs, but she can run that keyboard so beautifully.”
Sundvall said she has been playing piano for around 80 years, though she has not played hymns exclusively. She started with classical music, then played for churches.
“I add my style to it,” she said of church music. She described her style as “Southern gospel” with “life and pep.”
Sundvall plays piano, but it is Fehrenbacher who is the worship leader. He sings and directs the service.
He said he used to hold his services at a church in Hermiston; however, his services became a problem.
“As our numbers grew and grew, it seems like we were interfering with the other ministries,” he said.
He expressed his feeling the services were unappreciated, so he took them elsewhere. The Echo church invited him, he said, and has “bent over backwards” helping put this together.
“They’ve been just wonderful,” he said. “I can’t say enough about them.”
In one of his Echo Community services, attendees sing six songs. Then, they have what Fehrenbacher calls “a special.” One or two people will stand up in front of the congregation and sing by themselves.
He said the special gives a person an opportunity to shine, and sometimes the singer will amaze others with their talent.
“It’s a very unorganized and nondenominational,” he said. “We have some Adventists. We have all the denominations, represented at one time or another.”
The importance of hymns
He called his services important because music is vital to the Christian faith.
“I feel in so many church services they use the music as a means of bringing people from their problems and off the streets to where they can focus on the spoken word,” he said.
In his services, however, Fehrenbacher puts total attention on the music, he said. His services do not even have a sermon. After the hymns and the special, there is only a fellowship get-together, which is at the end of the service.
He said people have a good time with this and travel from Richland, Washington, and Walla Walla to attend.
These hymns have served him, as well as his congregation, Fehrenbacher said. He added that hymns such as “It is Well with My Soul” have helped him during dark times. He said he will continue singing hymns and giving others opportunities to sing them for as long as he can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.