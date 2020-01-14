HERMISTON — A car full of Hermiston residents was in a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Dayton, Washington, on Monday at about 5 p.m.
According to Washington State Police, Rafael T. Meras, 22, was driving westbound on Highway 12 near Highway 261 when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guard rail and rolled over.
Passengers Angel M. Hernandez, 43; Juan Torres, 69; Marta Velara, 32, and a 9-year-old child were injured and transported to Dayton General Hospital. Meras was also injured and transported to the hospital.
According to the police report, Torres was not wearing a seat belt. Possible charges are pending for Meras, who the report states was driving too fast for the road conditions.
